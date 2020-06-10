The USO at Fort McCoy and La Crosse Regional Airport has volunteer opportunities will soon be available for the public to help serve our local and nationally based service members. You can either volunteer virtually, enhancing online programs for military families. Or you can bring a smile to the troops in person by volunteering 2-4 hours per week between the hours of 10a.m. and 8p.m. at either Fort McCoy or at the La Crosse Airport.

To get started simply go to volunteers.uso.org to start your processing or simply contact Rusty at (608) 461-0792 or rshankle@uso.org with any questions.