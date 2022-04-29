Charges have been filed in Monroe County Circuit Court against a man accused of crashing into a school bus Monday morning, then leaving the scene. Thirty-two-year-old Timothy Larson faces eight felony and four misdemeanor charges. He rear-ended the school board from the Town of Leon just before 7:00 a-m. Deputies found him carrying a backpack about two miles away. Larson initially told investigators the brakes went out on his car and he was walking to a nearby tavern to call someone to pick him up. Drugs were found in the backpack.