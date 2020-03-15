A single vehicle injury accident occurred on the morning of March 12th 2020 in Vernon County. The accident occurred just after 3:00am on Highway 131 near County Road U in the Town of Kickapoo. The operator of the vehicle Andrea Clark age 31 of rural Viola, was northbound on Highway 131 when she lost control. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the southbound guardrail on the bridge. The vehicle then spun around and came to rest against the northbound guardrail with her vehicle facing south. When first responders arrived on scene, Clark was trapped in the driver’s seat. First responders from Viola EMS were able to safely get her out and stabilize her. Clark was transported by Viola EMS to Vernon Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Clark was not wearing a seatbelt and airbags did not deploy. Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office against Clark for Operating Under the Influence 3rd Offense, and Operating while Revoked.