Due to the possible tampering with the Village of Union Center Water Resevior. The WI DNR , WI Emergency Management and Villiage Union Center Utility are advising residents of the village of Union Center Not to use the tap water for Drinking and cooking until further notice

Questions can be directed from Water Utility Dennis Laubsher 462-8278

Wiscon Emergency Management Drew Werner 852-3089

or DNR Contact Troy Stapelman 715-461-0047