New Lisbon has begun its work on a Veterans Memorial. Organizers with the New Lisbon American Legion believe the project will be completed by next summer. They want it to honor area veterans dating back to the Civil War. Organizers began raising funds last summer and have already raised a total of $35,000 about half of their goal amount. They are still taking name submissions for the Memorial and will so until August 30th. Submission forms are available at The Community Closet Retail Shop, The Bank of Mauston – New Lisbon Branch, and New Lisbon’s Royal Bank. Donations are also still being taken. Donations can be sent to the Legion at New Lisbon Veterans Memorial c/o American Legion Post 110, 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon, WI 53950. The Headstone can be seen at the new memorial by Riverside Park.