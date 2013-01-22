Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin has announced that the SARS Covid-Two antibody test will be performed on all donations as part of standard testing including at the upcoming Blood drive scheduled September 24 in Tomah.

Officials said the test will continue to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with the help of donors.

While Versiti confirmed the test will be available in Tomah later this month, all appointments for the September 24 Tomah Health drive scheduled at Tomah’s Recreation Park are full – which Blood Center account representative

Emalea Cogdill says is a testament to those who support the local drive.

The September drive was moved from Tomah Health due to continued COVID visitor restrictions at the hospital.

Cogdill said next Tomah Health blood drive is tentatively scheduled November 19th and 20th.

Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.