Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: The execution of a search warrant at the Simon O. Shelton residence in the unincorporated village of Valley, La Farge Wisconsin, Vernon County. The warrant was for felony theft that occurred in Union Center, Wisconsin between July 10th and July 15th, 2020, involving numerous items being stolen. On Friday July 17th, 2020 the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant and took into custody two individuals by the name of Simon O. Shelton age 29 of La Farge, WI and Jenna M. Bell age 19, of La Farge, WI where they were turned over to the Union Center Police Department on their charges. Simon Shelton will be referred to the Vernon County District Attorney’s office for additional charges of Felon in Possession of a firearm and Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation by the Union Center Police Department and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.