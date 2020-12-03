With great sadness, Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports the untimely passing of K-9 Officer Myk . Myk was born in Germany on April 26, 2010 and later imported to the United States of America by Steinig-Tal Kennels. Because of the diligent work of our citizen canine committee and generous donations from the community, Myk became a sworn, full-time member of the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2012.

Myk attended police canine training at Steinig-Tal Kennel in Campbellsport, WI attaining Dual Purpose K9 certification by Instructor/Owner Larry Filo. Myk served the citizens of Vernon County with two handlers Deputy Adam Malin until 2016 and current handler, Deputy Mark Bellacero.

Myk participated in tracking, search and rescue, detected countless amounts of illegal substances, and aided in criminal apprehension and officer protection. Myk was known for greeting fellow officers and loved all the attention he truly deserved.

Myk worked his final patrol shift Friday, November 27. at the age of ten years and seven months, with his partner Deputy Mark Bellacero at his side. Myk just recently was diagnosed with having cancer and suddenly passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at home with Deputy Bellacero at his side.

To honor Myk’s service and dedication, a memorial service, with law enforcement honors, will be held virtually at the Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, December 16th, at 3:00 PM. A video will be released soon after the service.

Sheriff Spears remains committed in continuing the K-9 program so Myk’s legacy will live on. We extend our sympathy to Deputy Bellacero and his family, fellow officers, and all those who dearly loved Myk. May he rest in peace.