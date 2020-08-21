On behalf of the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff John Spears and Chief Deputy Nathan Campbell recognize Deputy Sheriff Jake Johnson and Conservation Warden Shawna Stringham for their efforts in saving a life July 25th. It began with a 9-1-1 call of a man in his fifties who had collapsed during a bicycle ride near Ontario, WI. Dispatcher Corinna Halvorson efficiently dispatched volunteers from Ontario EMS/Fire and also sent Johnson and Stringham who were nearby. Stringham began CPR while Johnson deployed his AED and administered oxygen. The AED and CPR were effective and along with the team efforts of the other responders, the man was flown to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse and has since made almost a full recovery.