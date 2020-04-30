Incident Details:

Date/Time: April 30, 2020 7:21 PM

Type of Incident: Drug Arrest

Location/Address: Old Highway 56, Viola

City/Village/Town: Town of Liberty

Responding Agencies: Vernon County Sheriff’s Office

Details:

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports:

On April 30, 2020 at 7:21 PM, a Vernon County deputy came upon a minivan parked along the ditch on the wrong side of the roadway on Old Highway 56 just off State Highway 56 in the Town of Liberty. The deputy observed two female parties run from the ditch back to the vehicle. When the deputy made contact with the two female occupants, they were identified as Kathleen D. Hart, age 54, of LaFarge, and Bobbie A. Shanahan, age 35, of LaFarge. Shanahan was determined to be on probation for Manufacture/Delivery of Amphetamine. The females told the deputy that they were collecting rocks in the ditch. A preliminary investigation led to a search of the vehicle and the purses of the two females. Methamphetamine was located, along with a schedule 2 controlled substance, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Hart was arrested and released at the scene with a signature bond. The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.