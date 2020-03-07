Vernon County Authorities have announced the arrest of Eric N. Millis, age 32, of La Farge, Wisconsin.

As a result of an ongoing investigation by the Investigations Division at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at two residences in Vernon County owned by Millis.

Millis was arrested on March 2, 2020 on an arrest warrant out of Dodge County, Minnesota for Child Pornography. Millis waived extradition at a hearing in Vernon County on March 3, 2020. Millis was transported to Dodge County Minnesota and appeared in court on March 4, 2020. Millis is being held on a cash bond.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office will be referring any local charges on Millis to the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.