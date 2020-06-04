Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: On 6-3-2020, at approximately 3:08 pm, the sheriff’s department received a call of a two-vehicle accident on State Highway 33, West of County road HH, right near the entrance to Hillsboro County Market. A vehicle being operated by Megan Teed was westbound on Hwy 33 and was turning into Hillsboro County Market, Megan Teed did not see the east bound vehicle being operated by Kent Ray of Hillsboro. Megan Teed collided with east bound vehicle causing the vehicle to go into the ditch and come to rest on its wheels.

Kent Ray was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by the Hillsboro Fire Department, Kent Ray was injured as a result of the crash and was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph in Hillsboro with non-life-threatening injuries. Megan Teed was treated and released at the scene by Hillsboro EMS. Both vehicles were damaged as a result of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.