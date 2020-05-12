On May 11, 2020 at 9:40 p.m. The Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about a male who was involved in a crash with a possible head injury on County Road NN west of Ellefson Road in the Town of Franklin. Jared P. Severson, age 36 of Genoa, WI was operating a motor vehicle traveling eastbound on County Road NN. Severson’s vehicle was parked in the middle of County Road NN and appeared to have front end damage due to a deer. Severson was conscious when Law Enforcement arrived on scene. Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the accident and Severson was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital. Severson did not sustain any injuries. Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Viroqua Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Sleepy Hollow Towing. Charges of Operating Under the Influence of Intoxicants will be referred to the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.