Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a vehicle versus black bear collision occurred Thursday night, May 23, 2024, at approximately 10:00 PM, near Pine Avenue, in the town of Union, rural Hillsboro, WI. Dominic Lee Vesbach, age 27, of rural La Farge, WI was operating a heavy-duty pickup truck, traveling east on State Highway 82, east of Pine Avenue, when the collision occurred. The left side of a loaded trailer attached to the Vesbach vehicle struck the bear.

The approximate 145-pound, male black bear was severely injured and had to be put down. The trailer sustained minor damage.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the La Farge Police Department.