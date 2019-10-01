On September 16th, 2022 at 5:55 pm, the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a vehicle collision with an Amish Buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, WI.

A Casey McQuade, age 45 of Amery, WI was traveling west on State Highway 33 when he struck an Amish Buggy that was traveling west bound as well. The Amish Buggy had had five occupants, a Titus Yoder, age 30 and Rebecca Yoder, age 25 as well as their three children. The Yoder family was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting on scene was the Hillsboro Fire department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, and the Elroy Ambulance Service.