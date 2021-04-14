At approximately 2:13 AM on April 13, 2021, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were currently on a traffic stop with a wanted suspect out of Waushara County. The suspect was identified as Trace D. Russell (18) of Wautoma, WI. Trace was wanted on several charges out of Waushara County and was believed to be armed. The vehicle fled from the traffic stop in Marquette County and entered Adams County traveling westbound on STH 82. The vehicle then traveled north on CTH G and then westbound on CTH A reaching speeds of approximately 100 mph. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips on CTH A that were avoided by the suspect. The suspect then traveled westbound on CTH A until reaching STH 13.

The pursuit continued northbound on STH 13 through the City of Adams. Deputies were able to deploy spike strips near STH 13 & CTH J. The deployment was successful. The vehicle continued northbound on STH 13 at speeds of approximately 40 mph until entering the ditch in the 1800 block of STH 13. The vehicle struck several trees before becoming wedged between two of them. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot once the vehicle came to a stop. A perimeter was established and assistance from multiple agencies was requested.

At approximately 7:52 AM, while canvassing the area, deputies observed a male subject matching the description of Trace flee from a residence in the 1100 block of Czech Dr PVT which he did not have consent to be in. Trace entered the nearby wooded area and a perimeter was established. Commands were given to Trace to exit the wooded area which he complied. Trace was taken into custody without incident. Trace was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

Trace Russell was transported to Gunderson Moundview Memorial Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Adams County Jail on the following charges:

Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Burglary While Armed,

First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Knowingly Flee and Officer, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department, Town of Rome Police Department, City of Adams Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is being released at this time.