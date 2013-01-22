At 12:50 A.M. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 11th Avenue and Fern Ave in the Township of Springville.

The investigation revealed the single vehicle was traveling eastbound on Fern Ave, crested a small hill and became airborne, losing control, entered the ditch and struck a tree. The vehicle continued east striking additional trees before coming to a rest and the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The passenger John Smerz (36), Grand Marsh was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver Shannon Maron (34) also of Grand Marsh was transported via ambulance to an area trauma center for his injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a crash reconstruction investigation.

The initial investigation indicates impaired driving and speed may be contributing factors to the accident. An alleged charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle will be requested for Shannon Maron with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office. The accident remains under investigation at this time.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Adams County Fire District, Lifestar Ambulance, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information is being released at this time.