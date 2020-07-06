Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears and the Wisconsin DNR report a UTV rollover which occurred on Thursday July 2nd at approximately 10:30p.m. The accident occurred on Clinton Ridge Rd just north of Peaceful Valley Rd in the Town of Clinton. A UTV being operated by Kristopher Hanson was traveling southbound on Clinton Ridge Rd when he lost control on a corner. Hanson and his passenger Megan Anderson were both thrown from the UTV. Both sustained injuries and were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital to be treated. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR.