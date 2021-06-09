The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation related to the homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 6th in the Town of Sparta.

The Sheriff’s Office is releasing these additional details at this time.

– During the disturbance, the suspect attacked three people with an axe. The suspect remains hospitalized after sustaining a self- inflicted gunshot wound.

– The first victim, who was a relative of the suspect, was 87-year-old Bernard Waite. Bernard died at the scene.

– The second victim in the attack, remains hospitalized.

– The third victim in the attack, was treated for her injuries and released.