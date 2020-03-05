An update from the Kingston Township shooting in Juneau County: A follow up investigation revealed the subject to be identified as 21 year old Todd Parker of Wisconsin Rapids. Parker attempted to break into a business located in Mather. When he was unable to gain access he went to a residence in Mather and entered the home. The homeowner confronted Parker who then left the residence. The homeowner locked the door. While the crime was being reported to the Sheriff’s Office, Parker attempted to force his way into the residence again, yelling threats at the residents. When Parker broke the window in the door the homeowner fired several shots with a handgun. Parker was struck multiple times by the gunfire. Parker was transported to the hospital via medical helicopter. Parker is expected to be medically cleared in the near future at which point he will be transported to the Juneau County Jail and face charges related to the incident. The incident remains under investigation.