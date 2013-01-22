The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing further information related to the crash that occurred during the early morning hours of 12/22/2019. The investigation into the crash that seriously injured Garrene Peaslee is ongoing, however at this time is believed the following events occurred related to the crash.

Peaslee had parked her vehicle, a Chrysler 200, on the shoulder of the road and got out to deliver a newspaper. While outside of the vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, being driven by Charles Davis JR struck Peaslee’s vehicle. It is believed that Peaslee’s vehicle struck her, causing the injuries that she sustained. The investigation is still ongoing and Peaslee is still hospitalized.

Davis has been charged in Monroe County Court with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. In court on Monday he was given a $10,000 signature bond and released. His initial appearance is scheduled for January 6th.