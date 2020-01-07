At 8:01 p.m. on Sunday December 22, 2019, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a two vehicle crash occurring at the intersection of STH 21 and CTH Z in the Township of Strongs Prairie.

The investigation revealed a van containing seven occupants was north bound on CTH Z and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of STH 21. The van went through the intersection and was struck by a west bound semi-truck. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest in a field northwest of the intersection.

Individuals had injuries ranging from minor to severe. Five individuals were transported by air ambulance and two were transported by ground ambulance. The driver of the van was identified as Damien D. Gauthier-Gascho (18) of Milwaukee.

The following alleged criminal charge is being requested for Damien with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office:

Reckless Driving Causing Injury.

Toxicology results are currently pending and have been submitted to the WI Crime Laboratory in Madison. Based on toxicology results additional criminal charges may be forthcoming.

The van contained members of the Wauwatosa West Swim Team.

No further information is being released at this time.