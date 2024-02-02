United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties is currently accepting funding applications for programs that address the Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net Services areas of our Plan for Community Well-being. Programs that receive funding in this cycle will receive a one-year grant for 2025.

How to Apply

Programs must complete and submit an online application available at www.uwswac.org. Completed application and uploaded supporting documentation must be submitted by 4:00pm on Thursday, February 29, 2024. No late or paper applications/supporting documentation will be accepted. Please read the instructions and FAQs before beginning. If your organization is applying for multiple programs, you must complete the online application for each program. Please complete each page before beginning the next.

For any questions about the funding application, please contact Ben Eberlein. You can reach United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties at 715-421-0390.

About United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties

United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties is focused on changing and strengthening lives in our community. We mobilize our community in the areas of: Education, Financial Stability, Health and Safety Net Services supporting partner programs, community coalitions, and initiatives; providing 2-1-1 and Volunteer Center programs; and creating collaborative partnerships within our community.

You can help by engaging with us, uniting to create a thriving community. To learn more please visit www.uwswac.org.