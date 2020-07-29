The water is safe to drink again in the village of Union Center.

On July 23, the village issued a Do Not Drink Notice after it appeared someone may have tampered with the village reservoir, opening up the possibility of contamination of the water.

On July 28, the village posted a notice on Facebook that the Do Not Drink Notice had been rescinded. The notice said all samples from the reservoir and the distribution system had been tested and are reported to be free of contaminants.