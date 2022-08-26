A paralyzed Desert Storm Veteran from Union Center was recently surprised with an all-terrain, Action Track chair in Madison. Ervin Mulkey was paralyzed about 30 years ago while falling from a tank in Desert Storm. Mulkey was presented with the $15,000 chair by Property Loss Specialists LLC President Jeff Nachriener. The chair will allow Mulkey more freedom to get around in different environments giving him hopefully some freedom he enjoyed before being paralyzed. Thank you Ervin for helping us keep our freedom.