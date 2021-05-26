A two vehicle injury accident occurred on May 25th 2021 at approximately 6:00pm. The accident occurred in the Town of Forest at the intersection of County Road V and County Road P.

A pickup truck operated by Logan Egge was northbound on County Road V and failed to stop at the stop sign. Egge’s truck collided with a vehicle operated by Linda Jordan who was traveling east on County Road P. Jordan’s vehicle spun around and ended up in the ditchline. Egge’s truck continued down the ditch and came to a final rest in the southbound lane on County Road V.

Jordan was wearing her seatbelt and Egge was not. Airbags did not deploy in either vehicle.

Jordan was transported by Hillsboro EMS to St. Joseph’s Hospital with unknown injuries.