On June 4, 2021 at approximately 7:51 P.M., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a single vehicle crash with injuries on County Highway EW near Jellystone Park Drive in Warrens.

Upon arrival, law enforcement located a White 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the north ditch. The investigation determined the vehicle was traveling westbound on County Highway EW and the driver failed to maintain control while negotiating a curve. The vehicle went into the ditch, struck a culvert and overturned once.

There were 5 juvenile occupants in the vehicle, all of whom sustained injuries. Two passengers had life threatening injuries and were Med Flighted from the scene. County Highway EW was closed for approximately 1 ½ hours while the crash investigation was completed.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Warrens Fire Department, Warrens First Responders, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Rescue Technicians, Camp Douglas Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Ambulance, and Gundersen Air.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.