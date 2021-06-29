On 06/29/21 at around 11:00 am emergency personnel responded to Love’s Travel Stop in Oakdale after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand, injuring a pedestrian.

The driver of the semi, 47-year-old Richard Isaboke of Hamilton, NJ, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency before the 2013 Volvo semi he was driving left the roadway and struck a fireworks stand that was set up near the parking lot for Love’s Travel Stop. The fireworks stand was pushed approximately 15 feet. The semi then continued through the parking lot before exiting the roadway again, coming to rest on the south end of the property.

The pedestrian, 77-year-old Ettamae Henze of Wilton, was sitting inside the fireworks stand when it was struck and she sustained a head injury. She was transported to the hospital by Tomah Ambulance. Isaboke was also transported to the hospital by ambulance but then taken by med-flight to La Crosse.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Ambulance, and the Oakdale Fire Department.