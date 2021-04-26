A Monroe County Highway worker was injured this morning in a 2 vehicle crash near Kendall. This is a sobering reminder of the importance of paying attention while driving, particularly in work zones.

On 04/26/21 shortly after 11:00AM a Monroe County Highway truck was struck from behind by a semi traveling eastbound on Highway 71 near Kendall. The Highway truck was the last in a row of highway vehicles that were preforming maintenance work on the shoulder of the road. The driver of the highway truck was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi was un-injured.

This is a clear reminder of the reason for Work Zone Awareness Week, which kicks off today. Please stay alert and when you see work zone vehicles or workers, slow down and move over!

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash and was assisted on scene by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Emergency Management, Kendall Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance and Tomah Ambulance.