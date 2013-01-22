Four Mauston Police Officers Placed on Administrative Leave
On the morning of August 26th there was an incident involving two off duty Mauston Police Officers. The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is being reviewed. It is being reviewed by an outside law enforcement agency. There are no further details at this time. It has now been announced 2 more officers have been placed on administrative leave. It is said that there are 2 separate incidents.
