On July 3rd and July 4th, 2022, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received reports that several bars in Vernon County were burglarized or attempted to be burglarized. These bars included the Rockton Bar in rural La Farge, Nordic Lanes in the City of Westby, and the Tippy Toe Inn in the Village of Chaseburg.

Following an extensive investigation, Vernon County Investigators developed two suspects in these incidents. The suspects were identified as Joseph B. Hodge, age 36, of Elroy, WI and Jacob A. Ruetten, age 27, of New Lisbon, WI.

Charges of Burglary, Attempted Burglary, Theft, Attempted Theft, and Criminal Damage will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

Assisting in this investigation was the Westby Police Department.