Juneau County will be well represented in the next two years on the Wisconsin 4-H Leadership Council. Paige Lowery of Cheery 4-H Club, daughter of Peter and Linda Lowery of Necedah, and Elizabeth Colwell of Mauston T-N-T 4-H Club, daughter of Becky and Brian Colwell of LaValle, were elected to represent the North Central Wisconsin Region for a two year term. The election and interviews took place during the Wisconsin 4-H Fall Forum the beginning of November. This is a huge honor to be elected by your peer group to serve in such a capacity.

The Wisconsin 4-H Leadership Council (WLC) provides a statewide forum for youth and adult volunteer leaders to discuss ideas and provide input to enhance UW-Extension 4-H Youth Development programs at the state, county and local levels. WLC members:

Serve as leaders and role models for 4-H youth and adults

Advocate for Wisconsin 4-H

Provide input for enhancing the 4-H program

Provide educational opportunities to 4-H members and leaders

Connect the county, regional and state levels of Wisconsin 4-H, as well as the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation

Wisconsin 4-H Leadership Council helps to plan that annual Wisconsin 4-H Fall Forum, along with the State Youth Leader Conference and UW-Extension Day and Meat Products Auction at Wisconsin State Fair.