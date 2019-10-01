Ryan Martin (29) of Mauston and Morgan Dalberg (24) also of Mauston have been arrested on numerous drug charges.

On December 27, 2020 the Mauston Police Department assisted by the Juneau County Drug Task Force, and DCI executed a search warrant at 516 McEvoy Street Apartment #6 in the City of Mauston. Located at residence was 43 grams of heroin, 670 grams (1.47 pounds) of methamphetamine, 2,473 grams of marijuana, and $14,259.05.

The following alleged charges are being requested with the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office.

Ryan Martin- Possession w/Intent Methamphetamine (>50g), Possession w/Intent Heroin (>10-50g), Possession w/Intent THC (>1000-2500g), Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Neglecting a Child, Felony Bailjumping, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and placed on a Probation Hold.

Morgan Dalberg- Possession w/Intent Methamphetamine (>50g), Possession w/Intent Heroin (>10-50g), Possession w/Intent THC (>1000-2500g), Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Neglecting a Child, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

No further information is being released at this time.