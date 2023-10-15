On 10/15/23 at approximately 12:19pm, two known individuals with active warrants for their arrest were seen in the 800 block of West State Street. Upon their observation of law enforcement, they retreated into a residence. A perimeter was established around the residence and traffic was diverted off of West State Street for safety concerns. Due to past alleged actions by one of the individuals involving a firearm related offense, the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team was activated and a search warrant was obtained. At 2:57pm, Gage Baker (23) and Paige Meyers Taylor (29) were taken into custody without incident. The roadway was reopened a short while later. During the course of the arrest, numerous items of drug paraphernalia were observed in plain view. Subsequently, a second search warrant for the residence was obtained and items of evidentiary value were located and seized. Additional charges related to the items located are pending.

The Mauston Police Department was assisted on scene by the following: Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County START, New Lisbon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Mauston Fire Department, and Mauston Area Ambulance.