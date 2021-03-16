On Monday March 15, at 2:18pm, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check in Lyndon Township. Responding deputies located two deceased persons, a 33 year old male and a 42 year old female. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

As a result of the investigation a 24 year old male subject who resided at the residence, Felix Rivera-Medina, was taken into custody in Eau Claire. He is being held on a felony parole warrant. Another resident 23 year old Makaela Decorah was also arrested in Eau Claire. She is being held on a felony drug warrant.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, Ho-Chunk Tribal Police, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, State Crime Lab, and the Juneau County Coroner’s Office.