In conjunction with the Monroe County Agricultural Society, the National Tractor Pullers Association will present the Budweiser Dairyland NTPA Nationals on Thursday through

Saturday, 24-26. Each of 28 classes across five Grand National sessions will be livestreamed from Recreation Park in Tomah, Wisconsin to the world at NTPA.tv.

In NTPA Championship Pulling, vehicles drag a 20-ton weight transfer sled along a straight, dirt track as the sled’s resistance increases. Within a class of similar vehicles, the puller who achieves the greatest distance is victorious. At events across the United States, elite competitors campaign their specialized machines- –which resemble fatm tractors, trucks, and dragsters—for chances at purse money and precious points toward end-of-seasor, championships. 2021marks the 52nd year of NTPA Championship Pulling, the world’s original and nurnber-one circuit for premier-level truck and tractor pulling events. Come to Tomah and filI your senses with the sights of glistening graphics, the sounds of mechanical might, the scents of exhausted energy, and the spirit of American achievement.

The Budweiser Dairyland NTPA Nationals event is part of the NTPA’s Grand National series presented by Case IH Agriculture. Tomah participants will come from one of 12 GN divisions—Light Super Stock, Super Stock Diesel, Super Farm, and Pro Stock Tractors; Two-Wheel-Drive, Four-Wheel-Drive, Super Stock Diesel 4×4, and Super Semi Trucks; and Mini, twin-engine Light Unlimited, Multi-Engine, and Unlimited Modifieds—or two RN divisions–Light Pro Stock and Limited Pro Stock Tractors.

All will compete for championships (Limited Pro Stock in the South subregion) and berths in the 34th Enderle Memorial Pull-Off on Saturday, September 18 in Urbana, Ohio. The NTPA’s all-star invitational will feature over 100 of the nation’s toughest competitors.

Classes competing during each session in Tomah are as follows (all times Central): Session One (Fan

Appreciation Night/Thursday, 7 p.m.): Super Stock Diesel, Super Farm, Light Pro Stock, Two Wheel Drive,

Super Stock Diesel 4×4, and Modified. Session Two (Kids Klub DaylFriday,noon): Light Super Stock, Light Pro Stock, Four Wheel Drive, Super Stock Diesel4x4, Semi, and Modified. Session Three (Military

Appreciation Night/Friday, 7 p.m.): Pro Stock, Limited Pro Stock, Mini, Light Unlimited, and Unlimited. Session Four (Salute to the Farmer/Saturday, noon): Super Stock Diesel, Super Farm, Limited Pro Stock, Two Wheel Drive, and Light Unlimited. Session Five (Saturday,T p.m.): Light Super Stock, Pro Stock, Four Wheel Drive, Semi, Mini, and Unlimited.

View the proceedings at NTPA.tv session-by-session or as part of the $299 Yearly Pass, which includes all livestreamed 2021 events. With broadcasts consisting of multiple camera angles, announcer commentary on-screen driver/vehicle identification and distances, and instant replays, the NTPA’s over-the-top streaming service brings all the excitement to your big screen or mobile device. Fans in Tomah will see all the action on the massive NTPA Mobile Videoboard. The event