One man is dead and another was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tractor on State Highway 12 in the Town of Lincoln.

On Oct 18th 2023 at just after 2 p.m., a pickup truck headed northbound near Cortland Ave, rear-ended a tractor that was also traveling northbound. The crash caused the tractor to enter the ditch and overturn.

The operator of the tractor, a 54 year-old Tomah man, was injured in the crash and taken by ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, a 78 year-old Warrens man, died on scene.

State Highway 12 was closed and traffic needed to be rerouted for about 2 hours.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Monroe County Emergency Management, Wisconsin State Patrol, Warrens Fire Department, Warrens First Responders, Tomah Ambulance, Tomah Rescue Techs, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

From Mike: This accident wasn’t just close to home for me it was home, please watch out for our farmers on the road be patient for their safety and your own safety.