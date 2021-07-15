On Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at approximately 6:38am, the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a truck colliding into a tree off of State Highway 21 near County Highway E in the Greenfield Township. The driver of a red 2011 Ford F-150 was found to be injured and trapped in the vehicle.

The Oakdale Fire Department extricated the driver out of the vehicle, who was then transported to a hospital by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash and found that the driver suffered from a medical condition prior to veering off of the highway.

One lane of State Highway 21 was closed down for approximately 58 minutes. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Fort McCoy Police, and Tomah Rescue Technicians also assisted with the crash.