On July 24, 2022 at approximately 9:30 PM, the City of Mauston Police Department responded to call for service of a pedestrian being struck by a train. Units from Mauston Police Department, Juneau County Sheriff Office, Mauston Fire Department, Mauston Area Ambulance and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the area. Law Enforcement did confirm a subject was struck by the train. The Juneau County Medical Examiner responded to the scene after confirmation and pronounced the subject as deceased.