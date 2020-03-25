On 3/25/2020 at approximately 2:45AM the Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a pursuit in Sauk

County.

Preliminary information indicates that a driving complaint was reported to Wisconsin State Patrol of

a white Honda Civic traveling at 120 MPH with one headlight, its hazards on, and significant front

end damage. The description of the vehicle matched at hit and run out of Rock County. A Trooper

spotted the vehicle at the 114 northbound mile marker going over 100 mph. Tire Deflation Devices

were deployed on two separate occasions, one of which was successful at the 92 westbound mile

marker. The vehicle lost 2 tires and exited at the 89 exit where a Trooper conducted a low speed

PIT maneuver on Highway 23 a short distance later. Troopers and Lake Delton PD units conducted

a high risk stop. The lone occupant, Carlos Garrido from Brooklyn Park, was arrested. There were

no injuries to the subject or officers. One cruiser sustained minor damage from the PIT occurred.

The subject later admitted to officers that he had been a part of the hit and run incident in Rock

county earlier in the evening. Garrido was transported to Sauk County Jail. State Patrol was

assisted by Lake Delton Police Department officers and Sauk County Deputies.