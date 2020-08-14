On 08/14/20 at approximately 1:56 AM the Monroe County Communications Center received information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle pursuit that was southbound on STH 27 headed toward Monroe County. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, including a request for tire deflation devices to be deployed.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel successfully deployed tire deflation devices on STH 27 in Monroe County. The suspect vehicle stopped in the area of STH 27 and Eagle Avenue. The suspect, who was armed with a knife, refused to exit the truck and cut himself. For another hour, personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office attempted to communicate with the suspect to convince him to surrender peacefully. The subject continued to be uncooperative so tactical unit personnel from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Sparta Police Department deployed chemical agents into the truck in an effort to force the suspect out of the vehicle. The suspect continued to refuse to exit the truck and officers approached the truck to check on the subject’s wellbeing. Upon breaking the driver’s door window out of the truck the suspect sat up and gestured the knife at the officers while screaming profanity at them. The officers disengaged in an effort to not use deadly force. Further communication was attempted and on a second approach officer’s utilized a TASER and were successful in apprehending the suspect without further injury. Sparta Area Ambulance was staged nearby and responded to treat the suspect, who had several significant cuts to his arms.

Due to the incident, Hwy 27 was closed for approximately 3 hours.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took the suspect into custody and accompanied Sparta Ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment for the suspect.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be referring charges to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for the violations of that occurred in Monroe County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is the primary agency and will be continuing the investigation.