There is a multiple vehicle accident on the interstate near the 79 eastbound between Mauston and Lyndon Station. Please avoid traveling east bound on the interstate from Mauston.

We encourage everyone to exit in Camp Douglas, exit 55, or New Lisbon, exit 62. You will be able to get back on the interstate at Exit 85. Please plan on using alternative routes and expect lengthy delays.

At this time we do not know how long the interstate will be closed for.