Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: A single vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, at approximately 4:45 AM, in the village of Readstown. Delbert L. Miller, age 66, of rural Soldiers Grove was operating a tractor/trailer (semi), making a left turn onto East Kickapoo Street (US Highway 14) from a private driveway. The left, rear tires of the flatbed trailer went off the driveway into a ditch. The load of hardwood pallets shifted slightly causing the trailer to tip onto its left side. The semi was blocking both lanes of travel, but the paved shoulder on the north side of the highway was used to move traffic until the tow truck arrived. The highway was closed for forty-nine minutes while the semi was removed from the highway. There were no injuries and the Readstown Fire Department assisted with traffic control.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.