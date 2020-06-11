Mauston – Extension Juneau County in cooperation with high school agriculture instructors and industry professionals will again offer the Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training program for 2020. This program includes virtual classroom instruction and a practical test and is being brought back to Juneau County.

Please note: The 2020 Wisconsin Safe Operation of Tractor and Machinery Certification Program will be offered using independent study, on-line training and in-person training. These modifications have been made in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, due to the changes to an online platform costs have been eliminated for this year.

2020 Classroom dates: the week of June 29th will be independent online classwork, July 6th-9th will be online learning, and driving and written tests will be done on July 15th. All Classes will be held via Zoom with materials on the Google Drive. Classes the week of July 6th will take place from 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., with a half hour break between class topics. To complete certification, students must attend and participate in all classes. Sign up for time frames for the July practical driving test and written test at the fairgrounds will be announced to participants when registrations are confirmed. The practical tractor driving test will be followed by the written test and will be given at the Veteran’s Memorial Park (Juneau County Fairgrounds) on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 with scheduled time slots for the youth to take their tests while utilizing safe social distancing practices.

Pre-registration is required. Registration fees are free this year due to COVID-19’s impact on creating a virtual format for the youth. To register, complete a registration form for each youth and return to the Juneau County Extension office, 220 E. State St. Rm 104, Mauston. WI 53948. Registration forms are available at the Extension office and online at https://juneau.extension.wisc.edu/.

Wisconsin state law (Act 455) requires that any youth under the ages 12–16 who operates a tractor or self-propelled equipment on the highway for a parent, must successfully complete a Tractor and Machinery Safety program. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) require those youths ages 14-16 that work for a non-parent must complete an approved farm safety course. Class participants younger than 14 will receive their federal certificate after they turn 14.

For more information, contact Extension Juneau County at 608-847-9329, or visit the Extension website at https://juneau.extension.wisc.edu/ or connect with us on Facebook.