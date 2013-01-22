On October 21, 2020 at approximately 4:30 pm, the Juneau County Communication’s Center received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on USH 12/STH 16 near Walker Rd, in Lisbon Township.

Initial investigation shows a westbound vehicle crossed over the centerline, for an unknown reason, and struck an eastbound vehicle. The westbound vehicle came to rest in the westbound ditch. The driver was extricated and med flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The eastbound vehicle sustained heavy damage but remained on the roadway. The driver and passenger of the eastbound vehicle were un-injured.

As the crash occurred, a second westbound vehicle struck debris in the roadway from the crash, went out of control, rolled and entered the eastbound ditch. The driver and passenger of this vehicle received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mile Bluff Medical Center for treatment.

Due to these crashes, a portion of USH 12/STH 16 was closed for approximately 5 hours.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by New Lisbon Fire Department, New Lisbon First Responders, Mauston Ambulance, Camp Douglas Rescue Squad, New Lisbon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Juneau County Highway Department, Northside Mobil, C&S Towing, and Blystone’s Towing.

The accident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. The names of the individuals involved are not being released at this time.