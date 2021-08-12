A confirmed EF1 Tornado hit ground in the area Wednesday afternoon. A touchdown was confirmed in Norwalk located in Monroe County. The Tornado knocked down a barn in Norwalk as well as did damage to area fields, and buildings. There were also reported tornado touchdowns in Clifton and New Lisbon. There are reports of only minor damages in those areas. The Storms struck in the midafternoon on Wednesday August 11th.

For six straight days strong storms have hit at least some areas of Wisconsin. Trees and powerlines were knocked down overnight into Wednesday, interrupting electric service to about 180 thousand customers in southeastern Wisconsin. Weather observers confirmed two tornadoes touched down in west-central and northeastern parts of the state. One destroyed the Norwalk Sportsman’s Club building with winds in excess of 100 miles an hour. Tornado warnings were issued for Juneau, Monroe, Iowa, Dane, and Marathon counties. Weather problems last night were limited to hail and some flooding. No serious injuries have been reported, but a lot of damage was done