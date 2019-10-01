Brig. Gen. David W. May, the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s top officer, relieved Col. Leslie A. Zyzda-Martin of her duties as commander of Volk Field Air National Guard Base yesterday, due to lost confidence in her ability to command.

This decision was made following investigations that revealed issues concerning command climate and alleged misconduct. Additional investigations are ongoing.

“This is a very difficult decision, but it is the right thing to do in the best interest of Volk Field,” May said. “The men and women that make up Volk Field are extraordinary at what they do. It is my obligation to ensure they have the type of leadership that will meet the unique needs and challenges of our state and federal missions.”

Lt. Col. Tom Bauer, who currently serves as the vice commander at Volk Field, will act as interim commander until a new commander is selected.