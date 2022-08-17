Officials at the Tomah V-A Medical Center say any veteran who was exposed to burn pits can be checked out there free of charge. The PACT Act was signed into law last week expanding health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances. W-K-B-T/T-V reports exposure to the burn pits has resulted in respiratory health issues, ranging from asthma symptoms to several different kinds of cancer. Before the PACT Act went into effect only symptomatic veterans could be checked. The Tomah V-A doesn’t offer on-site treatment for respiratory care but it does refer patients to other V-A health care facilities in the state.