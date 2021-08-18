School officials in Tomah say they have had to deal with an influx of children of refugees in the past. While Fort McCoy prepares for thousands of Afghan refugees to arrive, Tomah is getting ready, too. The U-S Department of Defense says 22 thousand refugees are headed to the U-S. Fort McCoy military leaders have already been in contact with Tomah School District leaders because it is one of two military bases to provide temporary housing. In the 1980s, the Tomah district worked with Cuban refugees when they arrived.