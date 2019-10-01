On December 13, 2020 the Tomah Police Department began an investigation which involved allegations of sexual assault of a child. As a result of the investigation on December 15, 2020, the suspect, Isaiah S Pesce, 39 years old and a resident of Tomah, was arrested and transported to the Monroe County jail for Sexual Assault of a Child.

During the investigation it was determined that Isaiah Pesce is employed by the Tomah School District. The allegations which resulted in his arrest were not related to or connected with his employment with the Tomah School District.